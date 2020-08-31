EMERGENCY surgery and trauma services for patients in Gwent have been temporarily centralised at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport.

The move - which will remain in place until the Grange University Hospital opens in mid-November, has been made against the background of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, to ensure there is enough capacity and resources to safely care for patients.

Anyone needing to attend a hospital emergency department in Gwent by ambulance, due to abdominal pain, major broken bones or anything that could require emergency surgery, will be redirected to the Royal Gwent Hospital.

Anyone able to attend with their own transport, should present at the Royal Gwent Hospital, where specialist consultants will be on hand.

Meanwhile, minor injuries departments run by Aneurin bevan University Health Board at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach, Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan at Ebbw Vale, and at Nevill Hall and the Royal Gwent, are open as normal and waiting times are generally much shorter. Our team of Emergency Nurse Practitioners are waiting to treat you.

People should attend a minor injury unit for minor injuries such as: Suspected broken small bones; fractures; dislocations; wounds; grazes; minor burns; head and face injuries - provided there has been no loss of consciousness, and patients are not taking blood thinning drugs; minor neck and back injuries - provided the patient is mobile, has no pins and needles in the arms or legs, and has not fallen from a height greater than five stairs or one metre; eye, ear and nose injuries and foreign bodies; rib injuries; insect, animal and human bites.

For minor ailments such as colds, earache, rashes, and temperatures, the symptom checker on the NHS 111 website will help patients choose how and where best to access the most suitable healthcare.

If you are unsure and need advice, phone 111, and you will be directed to the most appropriate place.