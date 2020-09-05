THESE six men were jailed for a range of offences from wounding to intent to drug dealing and knife crime to affray.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Jonathan Davies

Jonathan Davies, 31, of Heol Uchaf, Nelson, was jailed for two years for growing cannabis, affray and breaching a community order.

He was one of six people blasted by a judge for getting involved in a fight outside a pub which left a man with serious injuries and requiring full-time care.

Scott Morgan was knocked out by a punch thrown in the brawl near the Harp Inn in Gelligaer, shortly after midnight on May 18, 2019.

His head injuries have left him suffering fits and seizures, Newport Crown Court heard.

READ MORE: Talented ex-Dragons rugby player with IQ of 140 jailed for dealing cocaine

David Young

David Young, 19, stabbed a love rival 1cm from his heart after thrusting a kitchen knife into his chest as he sat in his car.

He was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked 23-year-old Brandon Masterson because of “bad blood” between the pair.

The defendant, formerly of Newbridge, resented his victim because of a relationship he had with his ex-girlfriend.

Young, who admitted wounding with intent, was locked up for five years and three months.

READ MORE: Lottery winner and his brothers in ‘sickening attack’ on businessman

Jason Morgan

Jason Morgan was jailed for nearly three years after he mowed down a group of cyclist friends on a country road whilst driving high on amphetamine.

The 48-year-old left one rider with life-changing injuries when he got behind the wheel when he was more than three times the drug-drive limit.

The devastation Morgan caused to the cyclists was revealed during their harrowing victim impact statements which were read out at his sentencing hearing.

Some of them were “catapulted” through the air while others were forced under his Vauxhall Corsa which was travelling at around 60mph.

READ MORE: Locked Up: Murderer, stalker and thugs recently jailed by Gwent Police

Jack O’Neill

Motorbike-riding drug dealer Jack O’Neill was caught red-handed trafficking cocaine on the streets of Newport.

The 21-year-old was jailed for more than two years at Cardiff Crown Court.

O’Neill, of Brynglas Court, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply and resisting arrest.

READ MORE: Police release picture of armed robber who handed himself in after terrifying raid

Benjamin Simpson

Benjamin Simpson was armed with a dagger when he was chased through Newport city centre in a dramatic police pursuit.

The 23-year-old was trying to escape officers while carrying the eight-inch knife.

Simpson, of no fixed abode, Newport, pleaded guilty to the possession of a bladed article in public.

He was jailed for seven months.

MORE NEWS: Rugby player jailed for knocking out gay man’s front teeth in homophobic attack

Gethin Jones

Third-strike burglar Gethin Jones crept into a family’s home as they slept upstairs to steal a mobile phone and cash.

A judge slammed the 34-year-old, of no fixed abode, Bargoed, for his “really bad record” before jailing him at Cardiff Crown Court.

Prosecutor Clare Pickthall said the defendant sneaked into the house in New Tredegar last September.