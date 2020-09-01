A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN HEARNE, 55, of Heol Helig, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £297 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SEAN NIBLETT, 26 of The Crescent, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £492 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KATIE PERKINS, 31, of Salisbury Street, Cross Keys, was banned from driving for 14 months after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA ELIZABETH SHORT, 27, of Alanbrooke Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 14 months after she admitted drink-driving.

She was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW ANTHONY STEWART, 29, of Bailey Crescent, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He also admitted resisting a constable.

Stewart was ordered to pay £357 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

NATHAN CORKEN, 31, of Charles Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KESTON ROGER KENT, 35, of Hillside, Fochriw, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 40 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

GRUFFYDD JOHN BRAY, 24, of Hillside Park, Bargoed, was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was ordered to pay £726 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

UNITY JULIA BRAYFIELD SMITH, 32, of Lansbury Road, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 24 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £317 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA TRAVIS, 45, of Gwyn Drive, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 28 months after she pleaded guilty to being more than three times the drink-drive limit.

She was ordered to pay £726 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.