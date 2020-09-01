RESIDENTS in Gwent are being urged to report unlicensed music events to the police, in the wake of the illegal rave near Banwen in Neath Port Talbot, which attracted around 3,000 people from around the UK.
Despite new legislation banning gatherings of more than 30 people and the threat of hefty fines, revellers flocked to this weekend's event leading to the organisers being handed £10,000 fines.
Gwent Police have appealed for residents to report any raves in their local area.
A rave, known also as an unlicensed music event, refers to a large group of people setting up a music system at a location to play loud music for an extended period of time.
Often occurring on private land and late at night, raves can cause serious disruption to nearby residents due to the loud music, while events can frequently be linked to further offences such as anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and substance misuse.
Gwent Police have compiled a list of signs for residents to look for indicating a rave may be taking place. These include:
- Posters or messages on social media advertising a ‘rave’.
- Locks and chains on fields and private land being cut or tampered with.
- Unusual traffic activity - such as large convoys of cars on quieter/rural roads.
- Sound equipment and marquees or tents being set up.
- Power generators being hired and bought onto land/rural locations.
- Flattened or disturbed hedgerows.
- Loud music and sound checks in locations where this would not be expected.
"If you notice any of these signs, or any other unusual activity, please notify us as soon as possible by calling 101, 999 in an emergency, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," said a police spokesman.
"Alternatively, you can send a direct message to our Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.
"Anyone who wishes to hold a music event should obtain a regulated entertainment licence from their local authority."
