THE top tips on how to keep spiders at bay within your homes this autumn and winter have been revealed.

With spider season upon us and homes around the UK about to be ‘invaded’ by pesky spiders who, up until now, largely remained outdoors, Lucy Askew, spokesperson for www.Hillarys.co.uk, shares her top tips.

Here's several ways to keep them out of your house.

Put conkers in the corners of your rooms

While not scientifically proven, many people the world over swear by popping conkers in the corners of their rooms to keep spiders out.

It’s thought that they give off a noxious chemical that will cause a spider to curl up and die within just one day of them coming into contact with it.

Create your own natural spider deterrents

It’s believed that spiders detest the smell of citrus fruits, so try placing slices of fresh lemon or lime or rubbing the peel of either across your windowsills and doors as a natural bug repellent.

If lemon isn’t the scent for you, you could also try some essential oils, such as peppermint, cinnamon or tea tree oil, to keep the spiders away.

Failing that, a spray made from a mixture of water and vinegar will have a similar effect at deterring spiders, especially when applied into cracks or crevices in and around your home that spiders are likely to lurk in and want to lay their eggs in.

Seal the cracks in your home

Being small, nimble creatures, spiders can make it through any small nooks and crannies that you might have in your home, so if you are really set on keeping those spiders out then go round each room in your house and seal any holes you might have that a spider could squeeze themselves through.

Keep your windows closed

Typically, nocturnal creatures, spiders typically go on the search for a warm atmosphere where they can find food, shelter and mating opportunities once the sun sets.

If you or anyone else you live with is in the habit of keeping a bedroom window open when you sleep, despite the recent drop in temperatures, have a word.

It’s definitely worth keeping them closed for the foreseeable future and relying on a fan to stay cool at night! Yes, your electricity bill will rise slightly, but your house is less likely to have extra inhabitants.

Keep on top of your cleaning

It’s simple logic; spiders are looking for bugs and flies that they can eat, and these are not going to be as present in a house that is as clean and tidy as possible.

By keeping up to date on your dusting and hoovering, you are not only going to keep cobwebs at bay, you are also keeping spider’s food options to a minimum.

Turn off your outside lights

Insects and bugs that spiders love to eat are the ones that are most attracted to light, so keeping your lights on will only bring them all to your door, and inside where they can get in.

Only have the lights on when you need to and ideally only keep them on for short periods of time.

Get a cat

Whilst we’re not suggesting for one second you should rush out and rehome a cat for the sole reason of keeping spiders out, IF you are considering or already planning to welcome a feline friend into the family then the fact they are masters at spotting and catching spiders is just one of the many benefits of moving ahead with that decision.

What has Lucy said?

Lucy Askew said: “Many of us have a fear of spiders, and that’s completely natural, but often we have to remember that they’re more scared of us than we are of them. Sometimes it’s best to leave them be – if you don’t bother them, they won’t bother you.”