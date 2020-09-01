A BOY from Blackwood is preparing to give children living with cancer a lovely Christmas gift - by growing his hair and then shaving it off.

Nine-year-old Jaxon Richards decided last May that he wanted to grow his hair to give to the Little Princess’ Trust while in the car on the way to the barbers.

Mum Claire Flynn said: “When we were on our way to the barbers, he turned to me and said ‘mum don’t be mad but I want to grow my hair for the cancer children as they look sad that they don’t have their hair.’

“We went to the barbers anyway and I explained what he said, and Nigel at Urban Designs gave him a little trim for free and said to come back in a few months and go from there.”

Young Jaxon is aiming to complete the shave in December - ready for a magical Christmas present for the children, but it is not the first charitable thing he has done.

Jaxon Richards with short hair

“We don’t know where it came from,” said Ms Flynn.

“He has always been charitable although we haven’t discussed it with him in terms of what charities do.

“But every Christmas and birthday when we ask what he wants, he says he has everything he needs, and he would rather donate to charity.

“When we’re out in Cardiff shopping and he sees a homeless person, he always asks if he can give them some of his pocket money.

Jaxon Richards - as his hair grows

“I think it comes from what he’s learnt in school when they do the Christmas shoeboxes and from watching videos on YouTube where he’s seen the children and what the Little Princess’ Trust does.”

The Little Princess Trust, based in Hereford, makes real hair wigs for children and young people who lose their hair during cancer treatment or due to other conditions.

To find out how to go about donating your hair to the trust, including the guidelines and where to send it to, visit its website at www.littleprincesses.org.uk/donate-hair/