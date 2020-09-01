BELLA, Heulwen and Phoebe are among the storms that could bring rain and winds to Gwent this year.

The Met Office, along with partners Met Éireann and KNMI have revealed the list of storm names for the UK, Ireland and Netherlands for the next season.

The storms were named by the public as part of the organisations 'Name our Storms' collaborations.

Entering its sixth year, the aim of the scheme is to raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather before it arrives.

The names are chosen to reflect the diversity of the three nations.

From today, the first storm to impact the UK, Ireland or the Netherlands will be named Aiden, followed by Bella.

Storm names will not be given for Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with the international storm naming conventions.

Will Lang, head of the National Severe Weather Warning Service at the Met Office, said: “We are now entering our sixth year of the Name our Storms campaign and we look forward to working closely with our colleagues in Ireland and the Netherlands once again, continuing to raise awareness of the potential impacts of severe weather in order to keep people across our nations safe.

“The impacts from Storm Ciara and Dennis earlier this year are still fresh in many people's minds and although it’s too early to anticipate what weather this autumn and winter will bring, we are prepared with a new list of names to help raise awareness of severe weather before it hits.”

The storm names for the coming year are: