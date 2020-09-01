A HGV driver has been reported for using his mobile phone while driving.
Gwent Police reported the driver, who was operating a full HGV at the time.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said on Twitter: "Driver reported for using his mobile phone whilst driving a fully laden HGV in rush hour.
"Gwent Police are actively operating in an area near you. #roadsafetywales"
READ MORE:
- Coronavirus: latest news from Gwent and Wales
- These are the storms that could hit Newport this year
- Bike thefts in Newport and Gwent among lowest in UK
The operation is part of the police's continued drive to clampdown on the 'fatal five' driving offences.
The so-called "fatal five" offences are:
- driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- speeding
- careless driving
- using a mobile phone while driving
- not wearing a seat belt