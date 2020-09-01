A HGV driver has been reported for using his mobile phone while driving.

Gwent Police reported the driver, who was operating a full HGV at the time.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said on Twitter: "Driver reported for using his mobile phone whilst driving a fully laden HGV in rush hour.

"Gwent Police are actively operating in an area near you. #roadsafetywales"

The operation is part of the police's continued drive to clampdown on the 'fatal five' driving offences.

The so-called "fatal five" offences are:

  • driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
  • speeding
  • careless driving
  • using a mobile phone while driving
  • not wearing a seat belt