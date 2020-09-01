A WELSH man has scooped £1 million on the Premium Bonds.
The lucky winner hasn't been named, but is a man living in Wales - and is the fourth millionaire in Wales to win the top prize.
His number is 250SL107433 - and has a total Premium Bonds holding of £17,745, and the winning Bond was purchased in July 2015.
A spokesman said: "The jackpot win makes the man the fourth Premium Bonds millionaire to come from Wales."
A second million pound prize was won by someone living in southern Scotland.
Ian Ackerley, National Savings and Investments chief executive, said: “We’re absolutely delighted for our two winners in Wales and South Scotland who have won this life changing sum of money. The easiest way for customers to get any prizes they win is to have them paid directly into their bank account.
"Customers can also choose to have their prizes automatically reinvested into more Premium Bonds, giving them more chances of winning in future draws.
“Every £1 Bond number has an equal chance of winning, which is why the enduring magic of Premium Bonds and the chance to win a prize each month are still one of the most fun ways to get into that savings habit.”
What are Premium Bonds?
- Premium Bonds are savings accounts run by National Savings and Investments.
- Must be opened with a minimum of £25.
- Every £1 invested is one entry into the prize draw.
- A draw is made every month.
- All prizes are tax-free.
- They are often bought for children as gifts.
- The odds of winning per £1 bond is 25,500/1.
- For more information visit www.nsandi.com/premium-bonds