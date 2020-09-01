AUGUST Bank Holiday Monday is traditionally Pill Carnival Day in Newport. A parade a colourful floats, bands, dancers and singers leave Newport Dock Gates to entertain crowds from all over the city who gather on Alexander Road, Commercial Street and Cardiff Road to join in the festival fun.

This is followed by a funfair, bands and food stalls on Pill play fields, where families can have fun and old neighbours catch up.

Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions brought this years carnival to a halt. However, Pill Carnival Committee say next year, on August 30, the fun will be back bigger and better than ever.

Warehouse Church performing The Jungle Book in 2019

Dancing on Lynettes Summer Vibe float in 2019

Pill Carnival in 2019

Pill Carnival in 2019

Harlow Edwards on the Pill Carnival Queen float in 2019

Pill Mill's winning float in the 2017 Pill Carnival. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Pill Mill's winning float in the 2017 Pill Carnival. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Pill Carnival in 2017. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The carnival queen float in 2017. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Tara Owen and Jayne Wheatle meet the local constabulary in 2015

The ladies from Auto Fix Garage meet the local constabulary in 2015

Remembering former councillor Ron Jones at Pill Carnival in 2014

Visitors to a 1930s Pill Carnival on the back of a vehicle

Rio Olympics float in the Pill Carnival in 2017

Pictured are members of Pill Carnival Committee in 2014. From left the late Sean Healey, Lisa Marshall, Rebecca Roberts with daughter Olivia, Anne Barton and Ali Boksh

2013 Pill Carnival Queen Abbi Wysme

L-R Jessica Colwell, Lauren Bonsall, Gracie McNulty and Lauren Fitzgerald in Pill Carnival in 2013

Pill Carnival in 2013

Pill Carnival in 2004

The Ridgeway Wonderful World of Disney float in the Pill Carnival in 2005

Pill Carnival in 1994

Pill Carnival in 2018

Pill Carnival in 2018

This Alice in Wonderland float entered by the West of England pub in the Pill carnival was crowned winner in 1985

Another classic from the West of England pub for the 1988 Pill carnival

Taking a breather from under their cartoon character heads are, from left, Jean Griffiths, Liz Wallbank, Yvonne Preston, Alan Pewtner, Tracey Everson and Maureen Haywood at the Pill carnival in 1983