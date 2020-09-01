AUGUST Bank Holiday Monday is traditionally Pill Carnival Day in Newport. A parade a colourful floats, bands, dancers and singers leave Newport Dock Gates to entertain crowds from all over the city who gather on Alexander Road, Commercial Street and Cardiff Road to join in the festival fun.
This is followed by a funfair, bands and food stalls on Pill play fields, where families can have fun and old neighbours catch up.
Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions brought this years carnival to a halt. However, Pill Carnival Committee say next year, on August 30, the fun will be back bigger and better than ever.
Warehouse Church performing The Jungle Book in 2019
Dancing on Lynettes Summer Vibe float in 2019
MORE NEWS:
- Bike thefts in Newport and Gwent among lowest in UK
- Llanelli to Oakdale bike ride in memory of Matthew J Watkins
- Caldicot residents slam ‘discreet’ land sale plan for homes road
Pill Carnival in 2019
Pill Carnival in 2019
Harlow Edwards on the Pill Carnival Queen float in 2019
Pill Mill's winning float in the 2017 Pill Carnival. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Pill Mill's winning float in the 2017 Pill Carnival. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Pill Carnival in 2017. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk
The carnival queen float in 2017. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk
Tara Owen and Jayne Wheatle meet the local constabulary in 2015
The ladies from Auto Fix Garage meet the local constabulary in 2015
Remembering former councillor Ron Jones at Pill Carnival in 2014
Visitors to a 1930s Pill Carnival on the back of a vehicle
Rio Olympics float in the Pill Carnival in 2017
Pictured are members of Pill Carnival Committee in 2014. From left the late Sean Healey, Lisa Marshall, Rebecca Roberts with daughter Olivia, Anne Barton and Ali Boksh
Pictured are members of Pill Carnival Committee in 2014. From left the late Sean Healey, Lisa Marshall, Rebecca Roberts with daughter Olivia, Anne Barton and Ali Boksh
2013 Pill Carnival Queen Abbi Wysme
L-R Jessica Colwell, Lauren Bonsall, Gracie McNulty and Lauren Fitzgerald in Pill Carnival in 2013
Pill Carnival in 2013
Pill Carnival in 2004
The Ridgeway Wonderful World of Disney float in the Pill Carnival in 2005
Pill Carnival in 1994
Pill Carnival in 2018
Pill Carnival in 2018
MORE NEWS:
- The Chase star Mark 'The Beast' Labbett splits from wife
- Wetherspoons extend Eat Out to Help Out offer until November
- Pontypool drink-drivers punished in court
This Alice in Wonderland float entered by the West of England pub in the Pill carnival was crowned winner in 1985
Another classic from the West of England pub for the 1988 Pill carnival
Taking a breather from under their cartoon character heads are, from left, Jean Griffiths, Liz Wallbank, Yvonne Preston, Alan Pewtner, Tracey Everson and Maureen Haywood at the Pill carnival in 1983