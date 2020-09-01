A MAN has been hospitalised following a crash in Newport.

The incident, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and a Citroen C1, took place on Albany Street on Sunday night.

The road was closed as police carried out their investigations.

It re-opened shortly after 1pm yesterday.

A 20-year-old man was hospitalised as a result of the crash near the traffic lights outside the Sainsbury's superstore on the A4042.

He is in a stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gwent Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to get in touch.

A spokesman said: "Officers investigating a road traffic collision in Newport are appealing for witnesses.

"We received a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles in Albany Street, Newport on Sunday, August 30, shortly before 11.20pm.

"The collision, which involved a Vauxhall Corsa and Citroen C1, took place near the traffic lights at the A4042 junction outside the Sainsbury’s superstore.

"A 20-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

"Part of the A4042 was closed for investigation work to be carried out and was re-opened at 1.20pm yesterday, August 31.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage is asked to get in contact by calling us on 101 quoting reference 2000317675.

"You can also send us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."