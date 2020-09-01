A FIRE has broken out in Maindee.
Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are currently fighting the fire in Corporation Road.
A spokesman for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our crews are currently in attendance at a fire on Corporation Road in Maindee, Newport.
Firefighters are at the scene using specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
"Firefighters are are the scene using specialist equipment to extinguish the fire.
"Thank you for your patience."
