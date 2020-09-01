FIFTY-one new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales today, including seven in Gwent.
All of the new Gwent cases are situated in Caerphilly county borough.
There has been one new coronavirus death confirmed by Public Health Wales, in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area in west Wales.
This takes the total confirmed by Public Health Wales since the pandemic reached Wales, to 1,596.
The new Gwent cases take the number in the area to 2,841, according to Public Health Wales, distributed as follows: Newport - 908; Caerphilly - 796; Monmouthshire - 394; Blaenau Gwent - 378; Torfaen - 365.
The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:
Cardiff - 21
Caerphilly - seven
Pembrokeshire - four
Conwy - three
Gwynedd- three
Rhondda Cynon Taf - three
Flintshire - two
Powys - two
Wrexham - one
Vale of Glamorgan - one
Merthyr Tydfil - one
Carmarthenshire - one
Swansea - one
Unknown location - one
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
