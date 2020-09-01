STRETCHES of the M4 in Gwent will be closed this week.
There will be overnight closures of several parts of the M4 tonight, tomorrow and on Thursday.
The motorway will be closed eastbound between Junction 28 at Tredegar Park and Junction 24 at Coldra tonight.
Maintenance work is being carried out on the stretch of road between 8pm this evening and 6am tomorrow morning.
Similarly, work is being done on the M4 westbound between Junction 25A at Grove Park and Junction 26 at Malpas on Wednesday night.
The road will be closed between 8pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.
Thursday night will see the road closed westbound from 8pm until 6am on Friday.
The closure will impact the motorway between Junction 24 at Coldra and Junction 28 at Tredegar Park.