A BURGLAR from the Bettws area of Newport has been jailed for "targeting vulnerable people" in their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Between May and July, Dawn Maloney, 35, stole or attempted to steal from five people, who were aged 64-82 and were all supported by carers due to their age or vulnerabilities.

The hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today was told that on one occasion, Maloney's victim found the burglar inside her home, trying to leave with 200 packets of cigarettes.

A struggle ensued, and Maloney fled with some of the cigarettes stuffed inside her clothes, as well as the victim's bank card and cash.

On another occasion, Maloney asked he victim for some water for her dog. When the victim agreed, she returned moments later to find her purse disturbed and bank notes taken.

Another burglary happened when Maloney, claiming to have items for sale, asked her victim to make her a coffee and then stole £110 from a money tin.

Maloney, of Medway Road, admitted these three charges as well as another two, relating to incidents in which her victims believed she had entered their homes to steal from them.

Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said some of Maloney's victims had felt "upset" by the "confusing" incidents.

Ben Waters, defending, said Maloney was "dogged" with addiction to Class-A drugs and was "apologetic" and "remorseful for her behaviour".

He said Maloney had not used force or threats of violence in the incidents, but she accepted her victims were vulnerable people.

Sentencing Maloney, Judge Timothy Petts said the offences had taken place during lockdown, when some of her victims would have been shielding.

"You have a long record of theft offences for feeding your drug addiction, " he added, but noted none of Maloney's previous convictions were for burglary.

He jailed Maloney for a total of three years, and ordered she pay a statutory victim surcharge of £190.

Following sentencing DC Ceri Parker, officer in the case, said: “Dawn Maloney’s actions were particularly callous as she targeted some of the most vulnerable and elderly in our community. Everyone should feel safe, especially in their own homes and I hope that the sentence passed today will provide some comfort to the victims.

“Gwent Police is committed to bringing offenders to justice and continuing to safeguard those who need our help. We will not tolerate those targeting the vulnerable within the community - we will take action and bring individuals before the courts.”