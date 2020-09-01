A NEWPORT man has denied a charge of causing actual bodly harm.
Christopher Stock, 29 from Newport, appeared at Newport Magistrates Court today, Tuesday, September 1, on the charge of causing actual bodily harm following an assault in the city on Thursday, August 13.
He pleaded not guilty and has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Newport Crown Court later this monthon September 27.
