EXPIRED driving licences have been automatically extended by 11 months, the DVLA have announced.

Photocard licences or an entitlement to drive that expires between February 1 and December 31, 2020, have been extended for 11 months from the date of expiry.

Drivers do not need to apply to renew their licence until they receive a reminder before their extension expires.

The initial extension expired at the end of August.

This has now been further extended to the end of the year under temporary changes announced by DVLA today.

READ MORE:

You can find out more information about renewing your licence here.

DVLA Chief Executive Julie Lennard said: “Being able to drive is a lifeline for millions of people and this further extension will ensure that in these continued uncertain times, drivers don’t need to worry about the admin or the associated costs with renewing their licences.

"The temporary extension is automatic, and drivers do not need to do anything.

"Drivers who have already applied to renew their photocard driving licence or entitlement to drive can usually carry on driving while we process their application, providing they have not been told by their doctor or optician that they should not drive.”

If a driver applies to DVLA to renew their photocard or their entitlement, they can continue to drive while DVLA is considering their application, providing they have not been told by their doctor or optician that they should not drive.