Night Sky column by Argus astronomer Jon Powell:

News

A small asteroid measuring three to six metres in diameter has set the record for passing the Earth at the closest ever distance than any other Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA).

Named 2020 GQ, the asteroid is one of approximately 20,000 small bodies orbiting near the Earth.

However, despite the asteroid carrying no threat to us, it is interesting to note that it was only spotted after it had passed the Earth.

Travelling at eight miles per second and passing at 1,830 miles, 2020 GQ now holds the record for the closest non-impacting asteroid.

Moon, Saturn, and Jupiter

On September 24/25 look over to the south in the evening sky where a gibbous phase moon, along with Jupiter and Saturn, will all be on view.

Saturn will be positioned to the left, the brighter Jupiter to the right.

Even a small telescope should be able to pick out the rings of Saturn which are currently tilted towards the Earth.

Viewing: Naked eye/Binoculars/Telescope.

Star/Constellations

Last month we sought out the bright star Vega, one of the first stars to appear almost overhead in the evening twilight.

As we move into September, Vega moves slowly away from that position with its counterpart, Capella, waiting in the wings.

As Vega shone almost overhead in summer, Capella will do so during winter months.

Look low down to the north east late evening for a bright star near to the horizon, this will be Capella.

Capella is the sixth brightest star in our skies, and whilst appearing as just one star to the naked-eye, it’s actually a group of four stars.

Viewing: Naked eye.

Observing Tip: When you first step outside, always give yourself at least 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darker conditions. This is called ‘Dark Adaption’. After a short time, fainter object not readily seen when first observing should now come more readily into view.

Planets

Mars is currently positioned in the constellation of Pisces in the southern half of the sky and is slowly moving towards opposition.

Whilst the Earth takes one year to orbit the sun, Mars takes about two years to make one orbit.

In October, Mars reaches opposition, (when the Earth passes between Mars and sun), a phenomenon that only occurs once every two years and 50 days.

Mars will therefore begin to significantly brighten to the point where its beautiful reddish appearance will become brighter than Jupiter.

Viewing of Mars will be at its best after midnight.

Viewing: Naked eye/Binoculars/Telescope.

Society News

Covid-19 has meant many monthly meetings are still currently suspended.

However, among those being held via Zoom are:

Bridgend Astronomical Society: Surviving Armageddon – Asteroids and How to Survive Them by Phil Wallace, Wednesday Sept 16; bridgendastro.org.uk

Cardiff Astronomical Society: Charles Messier and astronomy in 18th Century France – Dr Allan Chapman, Thursday Sept 17; cardiff-astronomical-society.co.uk

Please send all your society news and information, plus astronomy pictures taken by members to: TheNightSky@themoon.co.uk

Moon Phases

Full Moon: September 2

Third Quarter: September 10

New Moon: September 17

First Quarter: September 24

Sunrise/Sunset Times