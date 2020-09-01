A HANDFUL of lucky Newport residents are celebrating winning £1,000.
Eight people in Rogerstone, in Newport, have won £1,000 each as NP10 9FE was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery earlier today.
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, said: “What a fantastic way to start the month!
“Congratulations to our winners, I hope they enjoy their winnings.”
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and winning postcodes are announced every day.
These eight winners can also take comfort in knowing they’ve helped a good cause, as a minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities.
For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk or find them on Twitter or Facebook.
Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.
This draw was promoted by The Ramblers which has received more than £10.1 million in fuding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.
The charity works to protect and expand the places where people love to walk – find out more on their website.
Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.