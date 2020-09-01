MUSIC venues and a range of other culture-based attractions in Gwent can now check to find out if they can apply for a share of millions of pounds available in Wales to help them survive the coronavirus lockdown.

The Welsh Government's Cultural Recovery Fund aims to help organisations in the culture and heritage sector to bounce back after months of closure and loss of revenue.

Music venues, recording and rehearsal studios, heritage organisations and historic attractions, accredited museums and archive services, libraries, events and their technical support suppliers, independent cinemas, and the publishing sector can find out from today if they are eligible to bid for a share of £18.5m.

The latest funding is part of the Welsh Government’s £53m package to support the culture and arts sectors.

The online eligibility checker has opened today and organisations that qualify will be able to make applications for support from the fund from September 14. The closing date for applications is September 30.

A non-repayable grant of up to £150,000 (up to 100 per cent of eligible costs) per organisation will be available via two application entry points:

• Under £10,000 - quick process for smaller organisations based on eligible costs

• Between £10,000-£150,000 - more detailed process based on eligible costs.

A triage system will indicate the appropriate route for organisations to follow.

The Eligibility Checker for the Cultural Recovery Fund can be found at https://fundchecker.businesswales.gov.wales/culture

There will also be a £7m fund for freelancers - more details on the eligibility checker - to support individuals in the sector who have been impacted by the pandemic.

A separate element of the Cultural Recovery Fund, worth £27.5m, is being delivered through the Arts Council of Wales to support theatres and galleries. This fund was launched August 17, with details available on the council’s website.

“We have listened to, and worked with our partners across the cultural and creative sectors to put this second package of support together," said deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas.

"We recognise the massive and unprecedented challenges the pandemic is having on the very fabric of Welsh life, and we applaud the resilience and creativity on show.

“We are today opening our eligibility checker for the funding. This will allow companies to find out if they will be eligible to apply and then give them time to prepare their applications, ahead of the fund opening for applications later this month.”