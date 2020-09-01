MORE than than 30 cases of coronavirus - in six clusters - have been identified by the NHS Wales Test Trace Protect service in the last week, linked to the Greek island of Zante which currently has no returning quarantine restrictions, it has been revealed.

They have come from four flights, two of which landed in England, said health minister Vaughan Gething, in a statement to Senedd Members.

It is "almost certain" that travellers returning to Wales from areas of incidence of Covid-19 is higher, will bring "a further seeding of infections within Wales", he said.

Holidaymakers returning to Wales from Zante through Cardiff and other airports are now being asked to self-isolate for 14 days to try to prevent them spreading coronavirus.

And Mr Gething warned of a need for the UK Government and devolved adminstrations to consider making self-isolation mandatory for travellers returning from Greece and "possibly elsewhere".

Immediate concern - in the wake of the cases identified from the Zante-Cardiff Tui flight which arrived last Tuesday, August 25, and other flights - focuses on a flight due in Cardiff from Zante tonight at 10.40pm.

But there is also two flights from Zante due into Bristol Airport - a Tui flight at 10.30pm tonight, and an Easyjet flight at 2.55pm tomorrow.

Both may include passengers who then travel back into Wales.

"There are concerns from our public health teams that the current advice and control measures for returning travellers are insufficient," said Mr Gething.

"Unfortunately our consultants in communicable disease control have several examples of Covid-19 positive travellers who have not self-isolated on return to Wales.

"That is a real concern for all of us.

"Public Health Wales have expressed direct concerns about the public health risk posed by passengers returning to Cardiff this evening from Zante/Zakynthos. I share that concern.

"It is almost certain that travellers returning to Wales from areas of higher Covid-19 incidence will lead to further seeding of infections within Wales. Travel into Wales from mainland Europe drove the first wave of Covid-19.

"Without action it is likely that there will be significant health and economic impacts arising from new clusters of infections and renewed disease transmission in Wales. I have therefore agreed the following actions:

"One, all passengers on the flight from Zante/Zakynthos to Cardiff this evening will be given a letter before leaving the airport requesting that they self-isolate for 14 days due to the risk of unknowingly spreading Covid-19 to others.

"Two, all passengers will be offered a Covid-19 antigen test within 48 hours of their return and will be offered a repeat test 8 days after returning home.

"I am aware that travellers may be returning to Wales from Zante/Zakynthos this evening or tomorrow from other airports outside of Wales.

"I ask that these travellers self-isolate for 14 days on their return and request a test once they arrive home and to repeat the test 8 days after returning home.

"In addition, I have pressed for an early meeting with the UK government and devolved nations tomorrow to consider the latest assessment of risk by the Joint Biosecurity Centre.

"There is an obvious need for us to consider the potential for changes to the Regulations in Wales which would require travellers arriving in the UK from Greece and possibly elsewhere to self-isolate on their return.

"This is a dynamic situation and I will continue to review what measures may be required in the future."