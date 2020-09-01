HOLIDAYMAKERS arriving at Cardiff Airport from Zante in less than two hours will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days as fears mount about the spread of coronavirus fuelled by returnees from the Greek island.

A similar request will be made to passengers on two flights from Zante to Bristol Airport – at 10.30pm tonight (Tui) and 2.55pm tomorrow (Easyjet).

All passengers on tonight’s Tui flight into Cardiff – it is due in at 10.40pm - will be given a letter before leaving the airport requesting that they self-isolate for 14 days due to the risk of unknowingly spreading Covid-19 to others.

They will also be offered a Covid-19 antigen test within 48 hours of their return and will be offered a repeat test 8 days after returning home.

Since Tuesday, August 25, more than 30 cases of the virus have been found by the NHS Wales Test, trace, Protect service in passengers who returned from Zante on two flights into Cardiff airport and two flights into English airports, the latter then having travelled back into Wales.

MORE NEWS:

There are now serious concerns that coronavirus in Wales could be fuelled by cases picked up in Zante.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said earlier tonight it is "almost certain" that travellers returning to Wales from areas where the incidence of Covid-19 is higher, will bring "a further seeding of infections within Wales".

Mr Gething is also urging the devolved governments and the UK government to consider making self-isolation mandatory for travellers coming back from Greece to help limit the spread of the virus.

“Without action it is likely that there will be significant health and economic impacts arising from new clusters of infections and renewed disease transmission in Wales,” he said.