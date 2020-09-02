A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
JOSHUA MORGAN, aged 18, of Oxford Street, Griffithstown, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted exposure.
He was ordered to pay £200 costs and a £20 surcharge.
SARAH DANIELLE MURPHY, 37, of Caerau Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £279 in a fine, costs and surcharge after she pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon – a knuckleduster – in public.
FAYE AHERN, 35, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after she admitted a public order offence, resisting a constable and criminal damage.
She was ordered to pay £475 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.
KIERAN CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, 33, of Watch House Parade, Newport, was jailed for four months after he admitted the theft of perfume and aftershave from Debenhams and clothes from JD Sports.
He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.
ASHLEY THOMAS JENKINS, 27, of Humber Close, Bettws, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.
He was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
CHRISTOPHER ANDREW DAVISON, 37, of Brynglas Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug-driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.
He was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.
DARREN THOMAS PETER BEDDOES, 25, of High Street, Fleur-de-Lys, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, compensation, costs and surcharge after he admitted common assault.