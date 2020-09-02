THE Argos store in the Cwmbran Centre will be relocating to inside the nearby Sainsbury’s.
The store, which has not yet re-opened after closing for lockdown, is being moved as part of a UK-wide move by Argos owners Sainsbury’s.
It will re-open in its new location in November.
“The store will be moving inside the local Sainsbury’s store,” said a Sainsbury’s spokeswoman. “It is part of plans to close 60-70 Argos stores across the UK, and open 80 stores inside nearby Sainsbury’s.
“It will open in Sainsbury’s Cwmbran in November.”
Concerns over closures had also been raised about the Pontypool store on Crane Street and the store based at Maesglas Retail Park in Newport after they were removed from the store locator page on Argos’ website.
However, the Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said there were “no plans” to close either store, and they had not yet been re-opened as part of Argos’ phased re-opening post-lockdown.
“As we continue to learn how our customers want to shop with us we are progressing the phased re-opening of Argos standalone stores, while keeping safety our highest priority,” she said.
“Customers can find their nearest open store by visiting the store locator page on our website. We will keep our customers and colleagues updated on our plans.”