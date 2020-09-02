A MONTH ago we launched a new online community for everyone who loves Newport. And the We Grew Up In Newport Facebook group has become a big hit with our readers, reaching nearly 1,000 members already.
Here is a selection of photographs shared on the forum by both readers and the Argus - and they have sparked many happy memories for our followers.
If you would like to join the group and share your memories and pictures of Newport find us on Facebook at We Grew Up In Newport.
Littlewoods store on Commercial Street in Newport
This image of Tesco in Kingsway, Newport, is popular with members of We Grew Up In Newport
Korky Young shared this picture of Kingsway Shopping Centre in Newport city centre
Owen Owen was a popular department store on the corner of Charlse Street and Commercial Street
MORE NEWS:
- Bike thefts in Newport and Gwent among lowest in UK
- Llanelli to Oakdale bike ride in memory of Matthew J Watkins
- Caldicot residents slam ‘discreet’ land sale plan for homes road
Reader Paul Murphy submitted this photograph of Ferris's Cafe in the bus station in Newport city centre
Reader Paul Murphy submitted this photograph of the entrance to the bus station, off John Frost Square, in Newport city centre
This is a carrier bag from the popular Hitman store in Commercial Street, Newport. Picture shared by Paul Murphy
Jim Dyer shared this picture of Conti's in Llanarth Street in Newport city centre
This is the Garden Festival clock which stood in John Frost Square, Newport. Picture Paul Murphy
Tom Stranger shared this picture of the nipper buses that served the city