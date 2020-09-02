UNLEASH your inner superhero with a daring charitable venture at a Newport landmark next month.

This brave feat is not for the faint hearted – those taking part will climb 278 steps up Newport’s Transporter Bridge and abseil ‘free fall’ to raise money for St David’s Hospice Care.

Daredevils will have the opportunity to take part on Saturday October 3, helping raise money for the UK’s largest provider of hospice at home care.

(Newport's Transporter Bridge. Picture: Steve Binns)

Not all heroes wear capes, but superhero fancy dress is optional.

Adrenaline junkies taking part will start from the Pill (West) side of the iconic landmark, abseiling an 178-foot drop from the platform to the car park.

This is not suitable for anyone under the age of 14 – those under the age of 18 who are taking part must have permission from a parent or guardian who must sign a disclaimer.

A qualified instructor will be available, meaning no previous experience is needed, and time slots will be allocated by St David’s Hospice Care, starting from 9am on October 3.

Participants must pay £35 entry fee and should try to raise as much sponsorship as possible – sponsor forms are available on St David’s Hospice Care’s website.

Money raised through this challenge will help St David's Hospice Care continue to give free palliative care to people, families, and carers throughout Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, and South and Mid Powys.

Anyone who raises more than £140 before the big day, and brings proof to registration, will get a free T-shirt.

Alternatively T-shirts will be for sale on the day.

For tickets or more information, call 01633 851051 or e-mail fundraising@stdavidshospicecare.org