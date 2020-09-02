ANIMALS do the funniest things sometimes and our Camera Club members are there to snap pictures of them.

Here we have some fun and interesting images of animals doing whatever they please including trying to steal a bourbon biscuit.

If you want to join our camera club and have your photos featured, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.

Butterfly at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Elaine Fuller.

Another butterfly taking a break. Picture: Jennifer Griffiths.

Geese in Cwmbran swimming in unison. Picture: Roslynne Eaton.

Geese playing following the leader. Picture: Rhiann Young.

A new perch. Picture: Linda Hill.

A young moorhen venturing out. Picture: Joanne Price.

Steve the seagull ready for his bourbon in Cwmbran. Picture: Laura Stanton.

A wasp getting his feed of jam in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon.

A wasp having a break. Picture: Leanne Preece.