ANIMALS do the funniest things sometimes and our Camera Club members are there to snap pictures of them.
Here we have some fun and interesting images of animals doing whatever they please including trying to steal a bourbon biscuit.
If you want to join our camera club and have your photos featured, search South Wales Argus Camera Club on Facebook.
Butterfly at Newport Wetlands. Picture: Elaine Fuller.
Another butterfly taking a break. Picture: Jennifer Griffiths.
Geese in Cwmbran swimming in unison. Picture: Roslynne Eaton.
Geese playing following the leader. Picture: Rhiann Young.
A new perch. Picture: Linda Hill.
MORE NEWS:
- Welcome to the world: say hello to Gwent's newest boys and girls
- How 700 runners took part in the Severn Bridge 10K despite coronavirus
- Where in Gwent can you relive moments from Doctor Who, Sherlock and other TV faves
A young moorhen venturing out. Picture: Joanne Price.
Steve the seagull ready for his bourbon in Cwmbran. Picture: Laura Stanton.
A wasp getting his feed of jam in Cwmbran. Picture: Nicky Deacon.
A wasp having a break. Picture: Leanne Preece.