A TALENTED 16-year-old Chepstow girl has certainly had a lockdown to remember, turning her hobby into a successful business with customers all over the world.

Rhiannon James, who lives in Devauden and recently swept through her GCSEs at Chepstow Comprehensive School with 13A*s, has sold hundreds of cards online.

Passionate about nature, her business Little Fox Creations is completely eco-friendly, with designs created using acrylic paint, watercolours, and pens.

Marketing her products on online site Etsy has paid off, with customers in the US, Sweden, Finland and Scotland.

“I’ve always enjoyed art and for the last five years I’ve been making cards for friends and family,” she said.

“I noticed people quite liked them so I decided during lockdown, while I had time on my hands, I’d give it a go as a little business – particularly as people couldn’t go out shopping and were buying online.”

“Staying as eco-friendly as possible and helping the environment is very important to me. I’ve made sure the cards are printed on FSC certified paper (Forest Stewardship Council), and all the packaging is completely plastic free and recyclable.”

She ordered 1,000 cards initially – most of which have been sold – and opened for business in mid-July.

There are currently 20 designs available, with another 20 coming soon including a Christmas card collection.

For the next two years Rhiannon will be focusing on taking Biology, Chemistry, Psychology and Art at A-level with a view to studying medicine at university, but who knows where her lockdown inspired business will take her.

“I’m going to do my best to balance it, and I think it should be manageable,” she added. “It’s been a great way to release creative energy, and lockdown has actually been quite good for me.”

You can find Rhiannon’s cards at https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/LittleFoxCreationsGB.

Customers can also order direct on https://form.jotform.com/201681050464044 or buy cards from Devauden Green shop.

For every card she sells through the village shop she is donating 50p to the charity Parkinson’s UK.