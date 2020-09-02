TOUR operator Tui has said it will no longer be offering holidays to the resort of Laganas on the Greek island of Zante from Thursday.

Holidaymakers returning from Zante to Wales have been asked to self isolate for 14 days.

More than 30 cases of coronavirus linked to the island have now been recorded here.

They have come from four flights from Zante, where there are no quarantine restrictions. Two of these flights came into Cardiff Airport.

READ MORE:

Announcing the end of packages to Laganas, Andrew Flintham, managing director of Tui UK and Ireland, said: “Laganas is a popular resort with young people who traditionally holiday in large groups of friends.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our primary concern and recent cases shows that some customers are not following social distancing and Covid safety measures.

“It is therefore the right thing to do to protect and reduce a now identified potential risk to others by no longer offering holidays to this specific resort.

“The recent cases in Wales have highlighted a demographic of customers that have recently returned from Zante and subsequently tested positive.

"As the only airline that flies between Cardiff and Zante it has allowed us to understand trends that may also be seen in other areas of the UK.”

Trips to all other resorts in Zante will continue as normal.

There are now serious concerns that coronavirus in Wales could be fuelled by cases picked up in Zante.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said yesterday it is "almost certain" that travellers returning to Wales from areas where the incidence of Covid-19 is higher, will bring "a further seeding of infections within Wales".

“Without action it is likely that there will be significant health and economic impacts arising from new clusters of infections and renewed disease transmission in Wales,” he said.

Were you one of those who returned from Zante to Cardiff Airport last night? Did you receive a letter and advice on self isolating and testing when you arrived? Let us know by emailing newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk