SCHOOLS in Torfaen have made their decisions on whether pupils will need to wear face masks on their return to the classroom.

It comes after local authorities were given the power to make their own rulings on whether pupils were required to wear face coverings by the Welsh Government.

This only applies to secondary school pupils, after Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the current advice showed masks would not be effective for children under 11.

“We are advised that while face coverings are likely to be of little value in children under the age of 11 years, the rates of infection and transmission increase after from the age of 11 onwards and could have a role in risk mitigation,” he said.

Last week, Torfaen council’s executive member for education, Cllr Richard Clark, said decisions will be “based on the individual school’s risk assessment supported by the local authority”.

“We ask all pupils and parents to follow the guidance provided by their own school,” he said.

Cllr Richard Clark, Torfaen's executive member for education. Picture: Torfaen Council.

A statement on the council’s website read: “The key to reducing risk to pupils and staff in school is to have good social distancing, frequent hand washing and effective cleaning processes in place.

“Although masks can be useful in other contexts we have no advice that they will be helpful in schools. Pupils do not need to wear a mask to school at this time.”

Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw pupils must wear face coverings on public transport when travelling to and from school and in the school’s hallways, but are free to take their masks off once they are in their classroom bubbles, the school said.

Abersychan School said in its ‘Return to School’ guidance sent out to parents that “it is a matter of personal choice to wear face coverings,” while Croesyceiliog School told pupils in their student handbook “personal protective equipment will not be necessary” in school, although face coverings are compulsory for students using public transport to get to school.

St Alban’s RC High School said parents had been contacted about whether students need to wear face coverings.

Cwmbran High School and West Monmouth School could not be contacted.