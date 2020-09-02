COSTA have launched a new coffee cup size and unveiled a variety of new items to its menu as part of a seasonal shake-up.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What is the new coffee cup size - and when does it launch?

The coffee chain have added a new ‘Mini’ size to its existing cup family and expanded its value meal deal range.

The new smaller 8oz cup joins the existing cup family, giving coffee lovers more choice.

The Mini is available from just £1.66 in-store. Bargain hunters have been urged to bring along their reusable cup for a 25p discount, bringing the total cost down to £1.41.

The new size of coffee cup will be available in stores nationwide from Thursday, September 3, along with several new menu features.

What else is changing?

Costa's Primo, Medio and Massimo sizes are also undergoing a revamp too.

The trio have been renamed as Small, Medium and Large.

What changes are there to the menu?

Customers will be able to grab a small coffee or cold beverage and a savoury item for £4, anytime between 11am and 3pm every day.

Costa Coffee have also introduced a brand new £5 premium meal deal, which include a drink, plus new additions such as the Hoisin Duck Wrap and the Creamy Mushroom Risotto.

A Plain Croissant, Toast or Cheese Twist will cost just £1, while a Classic Bacon Bap, Sausage Bap or brand-new Sausage Rolls will be priced at £2.

Those with a sweet tooth still have time to grab an item fron the Honeycomb Range, which has been extended for autumn. The range includes Honeycomb Latte Macchiato and Honeycomb Cappuccino.

Elsewhere, those who fancy a tasty treat to enjoy alongside a coffee, can now try out the new Caramel Bramley Apple Tart or the new Chocolate Torte - a sweet chocolate pastry case filled with chocolate ganache, in selected stores.

Fans of a nostalgic classic will still be able to get a Rolo Muffin.

The treats don’t end there – Costa have also launched a new Carb Killa Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Bar, plus a new Jammy Flapjack, with the latter available as a Vegan and Gluten Free option.

What have Costa Coffee said?

Eric Tavoukdjian, commercial marketing director at Costa Coffee said: "At Costa Coffee we are on a mission to make our premium handcrafted coffee more accessible to all by continuing to launch incredible offers in-store.

"Our new Mini 8oz cup is the perfect choice for coffee lovers eager to enjoy the great taste of Costa Coffee at a new smaller price point.

"More than ever, we know choice and value are important to our customers and we’re thrilled to launch the Mini and refreshed meal deals to ensure there’s something for everyone on the menu this season."

Full menu information can be viewed at: www.costa.co.uk