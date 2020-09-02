THE MEMORIAL gates at Rodney Parade have been granted Grade Two Listed Building status by Cadw.

The gates were built in 1923 to pay tribute to the members of Newport Athletic Club who died during the First World War.

They were unveiled by Lord Tredegar on September 5 of that year.

In its reasoning for awarding the gates listed status, Cadw said the memorial gates were “included as a good example of First World War Memorial Gates and as a formal entrance to one of Wales’ most important sporting venues.”

“There are eighty-six names on the bronze plaques and includes four members of the NAC Platoon,” reads a statement on the Newport RFC website.

“The memorial was refurbished in 2006 with contributions from Newport RFC, Friends of Newport Rugby and Newport RFC Supporters’ Club. This was followed by a service of rededication.

“This latest recognition reminds us of the important part the club has played in the history of Newport and should also be seen as a tribute to those brave men who gave their lives in The Great War.”

MP for Newport East Jessica Morden and John Griffiths, Newport East’s Member of the Senedd, both welcomed the news.

"This is really good news,” said Ms Morden. “The Memorial Gates have always been an iconic feature of Rodney Parade, which is of course in itself one of Wales' most historical and significant sports grounds.

“The gates serve as a permanent reminder of the sacrifice of those who gave their lives in the First World War, and demonstrate that Newport has always been a club rooted in the community it serves."

Rodney Parade Memorial Gates.

“It’s important we remember and honour all those who lost their lives in the First World War and protecting them in this way means future generations will be able to pay their own respects to all those who made the ultimate sacrifice. We must both reflect and learn the lessons of the past,” said Mr Griffiths.

“Rodney Parade itself also has lots of historical significance - not just with the football and rugby, but has also held Glamorgan cricket matches, the Welsh Tennis Open championships and much more in the past.

“As a proud supporter myself of many of our local sports teams I think we should use our city’s proud sporting pedigree to inspire the sportsmen and women of tomorrow in Newport.”