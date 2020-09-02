PEOPLE in Llanfair Kilgeddin - between Usk and Abergavenny - who have seen or, may have CCTV footage of, a black Ford Focus car in the area in the past few days, are being asked to get in touch with Gwent Police.
It follows the theft of a quad bike from a farm in the village, overnight Monday August 31-Tuesday September 1.
The quad bike was found nearby after three men were disturbed, and a black Ford Focus was seen with its lights turned off at the time, and it sped off after being challenged.
Anyone who may have seen the car, or have CCTV footage, is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting log number 593 of 1/9/2020.