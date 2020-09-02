A PRISON sentence given to a teenager who stabbed a love rival in the chest can 'provide some closure' to the victims, a police officer hopes.

David Young, 19, was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he attacked 23-year-old Brandon Masterson because of “bad blood” between the pair in May.

The defendant, formerly of Newbridge, resented his victim because of a relationship he had with his ex-girlfriend.

He stabbed Masterson one centimetre from his heart after plunging a kitchen knife into his chest, He was jailed last month for more than five years.

The officer in the case says she hopes the sentence will provide closure to the victim and community.

READ MORE:

PC Christiane Fortt said: "Young deliberately set out to attack his victim while he was sat in his car on Old Pant Road, Pantside.

"The incident took place just before 8pm on May 28.

"The victim sustained a stab wound to his chest and was lucky not to have suffered more serious consequences.

"Young pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, a 7-8-inch knife.

"The sentence given reflects the seriousness of this offence and the impact it had on the victim and local community.

"I hope it provides some closure and reassurance to all those affected."

Young, now of Bryncoed Terrace, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, a 7-8-inch knife at Cardiff Crown Court in August.

Judge Richard Twomlow told the defendant he had been responsible for “pathetic swaggering bravado” in his messages to the victim.

He said: “This was a very deliberate act because you had, in the complainant’s words, a beef with him.

“This was an extraordinarily dangerous thing to do. There was a significant degree of premeditation.”

Young was locked up for five years and three months.