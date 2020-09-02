A FIRE that closed part of a main Newport street yesterday is believed to have been accidental.
A stretch of Corporation Road was closed on the afternoon of Tuesday September 1, as fire crews attended a blaze.
Fire crews on Corporation Road, Maindee. Picture taken by camera club member Alex Nolan
A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 1:26pm on Tuesday the 1st of September, 2020, we received reports of a fire in Maindee, Newport.
“Multiple crews attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
“The incident concluded at approximately 2:23pm.”
The cause of the fire was not confirmed, but it is understood that it began in a garden, and after it was extinguished, investigators remained at the scene.