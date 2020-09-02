A DISQUALIFIED drink driver who fled the scene after crashing their car in the Caerphilly area this morning, has been charged with a series of driving offences.
The arrest came as part of a Gwent Police clampdown on the 'fatal five' driving offences.
"Within an hour of a car crashing and making off, we located the driver," said a Gwent police spokesman.
"They were arrested for disqualified driving, no insurance, failing to stop and drink driving.
"The driver has been charged and will now appear before the courts."
Another driver in Bargoed was issued a traffic offence for not wearing their seat belt.
When issuing the ticket, the officer discovered the driver was on their way to a speed awareness course.
The operation is part of the police's continued drive to clampdown on the 'fatal five' driving offences, which are:
- Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Speeding
- Careless driving
- Using a mobile phone while driving
- Not wearing a seat belt.
