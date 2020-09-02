POLICE are appealing for help to identify a man following an assault in Newport.
Gwent Police are hoping to speak to the man after an incident in Alexandra Road.
During the incident, on August 7, a person was punched in the head.
READ MORE:
- Large stretches of the M4 around Gwent will be closed this week
- The 10 worst roads in Gwent for speeding, according to you
- Argos in Cwmbran is moving. Here's when it will open in its new location
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to identify this man who we would like to speak with following an assault.
"The assault took place in the Premier store on Alexandra Road in Newport at approximately 2pm on Friday 7th August.
"A verbal exchange took place and the victim was punched to the head. Fortunately he didn't require any medial treatment. The offender then left the store.
"Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call 101 quoting 2000289451."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment