A HORSE has been stolen from the Cwm mountain in Ebbw Vale.

Gwent Police's Rural Crimes Unit are appealing for information after the two-year-old part-Welsh breed was taken at some point in the last few days.

The horse is black, white and brown in colour and is 15 hands high (1.54 metres).

READ MORE:

It has been microchipped by its owners.

If anyone has any information, please ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 414 31/08/20.