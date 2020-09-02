A HORSE has been stolen from the Cwm mountain in Ebbw Vale.
Gwent Police's Rural Crimes Unit are appealing for information after the two-year-old part-Welsh breed was taken at some point in the last few days.
The horse is black, white and brown in colour and is 15 hands high (1.54 metres).
It has been microchipped by its owners.
If anyone has any information, please ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 414 31/08/20.