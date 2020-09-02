APPROACHING 500 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales in the past two weeks.

The 42 new cases confirmed in Wales today - a third of them being in Caerphilly and Newport - takes the number recorded since August 19 to 485, based on Public Health Wales figures.

Gwent accounts for 86 of the new cases in Wales in that two-week period, and 57 of these have been recorded across Caerphilly county borough.

These include the 12 new cases confirmed across Caerphilly today, which takes the total number of cases there since the pandemic arrived to more than 800.

Two more new cases were also confirmed today in Newport, and there have also today been nine more confirmed cases in neighbouring Cardiff, where 140 cases have been recorded in the past two weeks.

The increase in cases comes amid growing concern over the potential for another spike in coronavirus, fuelled in part by holidaymakers returning to Wales from the Greek island of Zante.

More than 30 cases in six clusters in Wales - linked to the island - have been confirmed in recent days, traced to two flights to Cardiff Airport from Zante, and two others into airports in England.

There have been no new deaths coronavirus-related deaths recorded by Public Health Wales today however, however, meaning the total remains at 1,596.

The new Gwent cases take the number in the area to 2,855, according to Public Health Wales, distributed as follows: Newport - 910; Caerphilly - 808; Monmouthshire - 394; Blaenau Gwent - 378; Torfaen - 365.

The number of cases confirmed across Wales today are as follows:

Caerphilly 12

Cardiff - nine

Bridgend - three

Rhondda Cynon Taf - three

Newport - two

Conwy - two

Flintshire - two

Gwynedd - two

Wrexham - two

Vale of Glamorgan - two

Swansea - two

Pembrokeshire - one

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.