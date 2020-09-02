VANDALS have scrawled graffiti on the remains of a Roman landmark in Caerleon.
Gwent Police received reports of the graffiti at the town's Amphitheatre.
The incident took place on Monday August 31, and has been logged as a heritage crime.
Heritage crime is defined as any offence which harms the value of English and Welsh heritage assets and their environments, for this and future generations
Courts can issue severe penalties to anyone committing offences at heritage sites.
Police are now appealing for any information on those responsible.
A spokesman for Gwent Police's Rural Crime Team said: "Heritage Crime reported at Caerleon Amphitheatre where graffiti has been scrawled on the remains of a Roman shrine - log 209 31/08/20.
"Any information on those responsible or concerned when people are on site outside of opening hours, please call 101 to report."
The Amphitheatre, in Caerleon, built by the Romans in roughly 90 AD, attracts large numbers of visitors throughout the year.
