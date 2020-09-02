A MAN from the Cwmbran area has been charged with possession of an explosive.
Gwent Police said Darren Peter Richards was arrested last Thursday (August 27) following a raid on an address in Monnow Court, in Thornhill, at around 11.30am.
Mr Richards, of Monnow Court, was arrested under section 4 of the Explosives Substances Act.
He has since been charged with possession of an explosive substance for unlawful purpose.
The 46-year-old appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on August 29.
He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on September 7.
Gwent Police said its officers had been assisted by the Explosives Ordnance Division (EOD) to seize items from the Monnow Court address and ensure the safety of local residents.
