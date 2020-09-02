THREE Torfaen men have successfully completed a gruelling running challenge in Cwmbran - with the man who inspired them at the finish line.
Gareth Rusby-Davies, Richard Appleby and Lloyd Bartley completed a five-mile run every five hours for 50 hours in aid of Parkinson’s UK - and so far, they have raised more than £3,500.
The trio were cheered on by Dave Adams, Mr Rusby-Davies’ uncle, who has Parkinson’s and is the reason why they took on the challenge.
Gareth Rusby-Davies, Dave Adams, Lloyd Bartley and Richard Appleby before the challenge.
The fundraising page will be live until Friday, September 11 and you can donate here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/Teambaldduo
Parkinson’s affects around 145,000 people across the UK and causes problems in the brain that get worse over time.
For more information, visit https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/information-and-support/what-parkinsons
Mr Rusby-Davies said: “It felt great to have completed such a tough challenge. We are all overwhelmed with the support we have had from friends, family and people we didn’t know.
“I want to say thank you to the public that supported us with donations and joined us on the runs. Also, thank you for the support from our family and friends, and I would like to thank Richard and Lloyd for being great friends and helping by joining in.”