IN this day and age, it would be pretty tricky to get through life without a laptop or tablet. Whether you use your laptop to work from home, or for binge-watching your favourite shows, you probably use your laptop at least once a day. While laptops can sometimes be pretty expensive, luckily, we’ve found some amazing deals in the Amazon sale for one of Microsoft’s best laptops — the Microsoft Surface 3 Ultra-Thin Touchscreen Laptop.

As one of the oldest and best-respected laptop manufacturers, Microsoft tends to produce cutting edge, high-quality technology. We reviewed the Surface Laptop 3 earlier this year and were seriously impressed by the slim, lightweight design, the smooth trackpad, and the seven-hour battery life, all features that make this the ideal laptop for people who like to get work done on the go. Have a long commute and need to type up some emails? This may be the laptop for you.

Other notable features include:

A backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel

3:2 aspect ratio

High-resolution display

Face recognition login

Touchscreen

USB-C and USB-A ports (the newer and older version)

Windows installation

In the current Amazon sale, you can pick up this convenient little laptop in a range of colours, sizes, and models. Here are a few examples of what you could get your hands on.

With the various colour and size options available, you’re sure to find the perfect Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for your unique needs. Whether you are after a sleek, corporate device with a large capacity for working remotely, or you’d prefer a smaller, brighter model for personal use, or even for a younger member of the family, you’ll find the ideal (affordable) model in the Amazon sale today.

