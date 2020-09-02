MUSIC streaming service Spotify have launched a new deal for new and existing Premium members to get a Google Nest Mini for free.

We've put together all the details that you need to know on how to apply for one.

What is a Google Nest Mini?

Spotify is offering a free Google Home/Nest Mini speaker to its subscribers once again.

The current offer is open to "all eligible new and existing Spotify Premium individual, Family, Duo and Student master account holders in the UK" - so if you’ve already got Premium or were just thinking about getting it, you’ll be eligible to receive a free Google Nest Mini.

The second-generation Google Home Mini, which has a retail price of £49.99, arrived in October 2019 as part of the company’s rebrand, under the new name of Google Nest Mini.

The smallest of Google's smart speakers, the Google Nest Mini offers twice the bass response compared to its original version.

It allows music listeners to hear all of their favourite songs with just a simple voice command.

You can place it in any room and use it to play music on Spotify or even get answers to questions.

How many speakers are available and who is eligible?

The offer is available until September 30 or "as long as supplies last".

However, Premium members who have previously claimed a smart speaker through one of Spotify's past offers will not be able to claim another one.

This offer only applies to UK residents and you get one code per account.

How much does Spotify cost?

Spotify Premium costs £9.99 a month for an individual, £12.99 a month for two users on its Duo plan (provided that they live under one roof), £14.99 a month for the Family plan (which covers up to six users, also living under one roof) and £4.99 for the student plan (only if the user is enrolled at an eligible university).

A Premium account allows you to:

Download music and listen anywhere

Listen to non-stop music without ad interruptions

Play any song - even on your mobile on the go

Get unlimited skips on songs

How can I get my free Google Nest Mini?

If you would like a free Google Nest Mini and are eligible, simply head to Spotify's UK home page in order to claim yours.

There are four colours to choose from: chalk, charcoal, coral and sky.

Once you have chosen the colour you want, you should then be able to add your delivery address and watch the fee change reduce from £49.99 to free. There’s also no postage to pay.