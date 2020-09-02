A CWMBRAN road will be closed for eight days for repair works.
Cocker Avenue, in Two Locks will be shut as maintenance works are completed on the sewer under the carriageway.
The road will be closed between 8am and 6pm from Monday, September 7 to Monday, September 14.
READ MORE:
- Large stretches of the M4 around Gwent will be closed this week.
- The 10 worst roads in Gwent for speeding, according to you.
- Argos in Cwmbran is moving. Here's when it will open in its new location.
A diversion will be in place via Coed Glas, Trem Twynbarlwn, and Henllys Way.
Pedestrians and the emergency services will still have access to the road.
The dates of the repair works may change in the event of adverse weather.