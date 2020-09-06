FANCY one of the best Sunday roasts in Newport?

As the summer starts to draw to a close and our tummies wake up rumbling, what better way to spend the day than tucking in to one of these drool-worthy roasts.

It’s time to dig out the jumpers and jeans, grab your dog and get yourself down to the pub for a traditional British Sunday.

At The Ridgeway Bistro Bar, Ridgeway Avenue, NP20

If you’re looking for an extra special treat then At The Ridgeway Bistro Bar is the place to go for a home cooked Sunday roast.

Subject to seasonal changes, the menu includes; brisket of beef, chicken breast supreme with sage and onion stuffing, braised taffy pork belly, butternut squash and spinach strudel with five bean stew and glazed Welsh goats cheese.

Two courses are £18 and three courses cost £23.

The Potters, Upper Dock Street, NP20

In the heart of the city centre, The Potters is a cracking bar to get together with your bubble and wind-down the weekend.

Sunday lunches are served with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and home-made gravy.

There is a wide selection to choose from including sirloin of beef, pork, turkey, lamb shank or a nut roast.

The roasts are available from midday to 5pm and prices start at £9.95.

Toby Carvery, Coldra, Royal Oak Hill, NP19

There's nothing quite like a Toby Carvery, they're famous for a reason.

The Toby serves a wide variety of all the trimmings, including a list of condiments as long as my arm and countless ways of cooking a potato.

Roasts at the carvery are just done differently and the opportunity to customise your meal is the real joy of dining here.

There is a full menu available on a Sunday as well as the carvery that serves a choice of lamb, turkey, beef, gammon and there are also vegetarian options.

The regular carvery costs £10.29 on a Sunday and it's like home, but better - you can even go up for seconds.

Blaina Wharf, E Dock Road, NP20

Blaina Wharf is a family-friendly pub on East Dock Road. The roasts have something for everyone and there is a lawned garden for the little ones to play in.

The Blaina carvery has been described by customers on TripAdvisor as “good value for money” with a generous portion size and more than enough gravy to go around.

There are a selection of lunches to choose from including roast turkey, beef and gammon.

With multiple deals to choose from, the medium size roast starts at £8.79 on a Sunday or £7.49 Monday to Saturday.

The Dragonfly, Lakeside Drive, NP10

Formerly known as The Celtic Springs, The Dragonfly is a gorgeous country pub close to Tredegar House Lake.

Sunday lunch is served from midday to 9pm but be sure to book as they are popular.

Roasts are served with beef dripping roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, thyme-roasted carrots, broccoli, honey-roasted parsnips and roasted courgettes, red onions & peppers.

There are a selection of roasts including sirloin of beef, turkey breast, slow roasted tomato and almond bake or a meatless roast.

Prices start at £12.75 for a main roast dinner.

Have we missed off your favourite? Let us know in the comments.