A BARGOED-based couple have set off on a mammoth 298 mile walk to raise money for an ambulance charity.

Kevin O’Connor, a paramedic for the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust and his wife Cath, an emergency medical technician, set off yesterday from Cardiff Castle and are taking the Cambrian Way route which runs the length of Wales and will take them across some of Wales’ highest peaks.

The couple aim to reach Conwy Castle by September 21.

Their challenge aims to highlight the mental and physical impacts of life working for the ambulance service on the staff as they encounter varied people and situations.

“We want to show it like it is,” said Mr O’Connor.

The couple will be capturing all moments - both beautiful and painful - of their journey using Go-Pro cameras.

“There will be days when the sun is shining, and all is going great. But there will be days where we get soaked to the bone and can barely talk to each other.

“We also really want to show off our beautiful country - in all weathers.”

The ex-Army couple have been training alongside their shifts, using the rugged terrain in the Brecon Beacons, with 24-mile trips and 30lb rucksacks.

Mrs O’Connor said: “We’ve been training hard and are well past the blister stage now and are raring to go.”

They are also 80 per cent of the way towards their fundraising target for The Ambulance Staff Charity.

“We’re doing this for awareness, to help people think about and understand the dangers first responders face every day and hopefully raise a nice amount for TASC who can support ambulance staff when they need it,” said Mr O’Connor.

Welsh Ambulance Service chief executive Jason Killens said: “Taking on this tough challenge shows true heart and determination.

“Highlighting the pressure that their frontline ambulance colleagues face, and the support available, is vital, especially amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We wish Kevin and Cath all the very best for a safe and successful adventure and will be thinking of them every step of the way.”

You can follow their journey on their Twitter feeds @KevinOc20631341 and @CathDolly or their Facebook page

