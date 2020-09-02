YOUNGSTERS in Caerphilly have been keeping busy through lockdown by repairing and restoring old and unwanted bikes so they can be sold at discount prices to members of the community.

Creazione in the Community is a non-profit organization working on projects to engage disadvantaged groups into fitness, health and well-being, and it has been funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent’s Police Community Fund to help tackle antisocial behaviour in the Lansbury Park area.

This project sees the team collect old bikes, which the youngsters are taught to repair, offering them practical experience to work towards qualifications.

The bikes are then sold back to the community at a low price.

Most of the work had to stop during lockdown, however, the team were able to keep the bike project ticking over.

Rhys Davies from Lansbury Park is one of about 10 young people that have been involved with the bike project during lockdown.

“If it hadn’t been for this project I would just be staying in every day,” he said. “I enjoy learning about bikes and how to fix them. I am hoping to do my qualifications and one day become a mechanic.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “It is fantastic to see that this project has continued to run through lockdown, supporting young people who are particularly vulnerable at this time and who would otherwise be at risk from becoming involved in crime and antisocial behaviour.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert visits Creazione in the Community. Picture: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“By tackling these issues at an early age and giving young people the opportunities to channel their energy into something positive, while gaining experience and qualifications, we can help them to make positive choices for their future.”

The Police Community Fund is open to non-profit organisations that support children and young people who are involved, or at risk of becoming involved, in crime and antisocial behaviour, or those who have been victims of crime.

The fund is partly made up from money seized from criminals. Groups can bid for funding ranging from £10,000 up to £50,000.