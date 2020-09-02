MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has issued advice for students and parents across the county on face coverings, with children going back to school this week.

After a meeting between council chiefs and educations professionals this afternoon, it has been decided that face coverings will not be essential for most of the school day.

However, where situations or areas are identified where it is not possible to achieve safe social distancing, the council says schools will be required to enforce face coverings.

This will not, though, apply to students who have been advised not to wear a face mask because of medical reasons.

Parents need to ensure children have appropriate face coverings with them every day.

Last week councillor for young people Richard John said he was “really disappointed” the Welsh Government has “opted to pass the buck on this important decision”.

“While there is evidence that face coverings worn indoors can limit transmission of the virus, it would be odd to make them compulsory in communal areas of secondary schools when they are not compulsory in other enclosed public spaces like shops,” he said.“As a local authority we are in discussions with our headteachers and other councils about face coverings and will consider all options to ensure our number one priority of a full academic year of full-time education for every pupil in Monmouthshire.“Anything that could help keep pupils and staff safe and prevent further school closures in this school year is worth serious consideration.”

The council says all secondary schools have conducted dynamic risk assessments with the support of council officers.

Senior leaders in each school will review the effectiveness of arrangements on a daily basis and will have a whole authority review every 10 days during September.