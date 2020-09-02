SUPERMARKET chain Aldi has extended its public consultation period for plans to build a new store in Newport.

As reported by the Argus last month, the discount food retailer has proposed a new supermarket on the northern edge of the Mon Bank estate, near Cardiff Road.

The chain has pledged to create up to 40 new jobs if the supermarket is approved.

Ahead of submitting a planning application for the Mon Bank site, Aldi opened a public consultation on its website, asking local residents to have their say on the proposals.

“We’ve had a high level of interest about our proposals for a new neighbourhood food store at Mon Bank in Newport, including a great deal of very useful feedback on the plans," an Aldi spokesman said.

"We’ve therefore decided to extend the consultation period by just over a week to Friday, September 11 to allow for any further comments to come in.

“We’re grateful for all the comments, feedback and suggestions we’ve had so far from local residents this side of Newport, and encourage anyone who would like to comment on the plans to let us know their thoughts through the consultation website."

To view the plans in detail and to participate in the formal pre-application consultation process, visit www.aldiconsultation.co.uk/monbank

The chain has two other supermarkets in Newport, but said previously these had been "overtrading" and the creation of a new store in Mon Bank would improve journey times for Aldi shoppers living in the west of the city.

At the launch of the consultation, a spokesman for the firm said: "We’re excited to announce our proposals for Newport, which at a time of uncertainty represents a significant investment and confirms our commitment to expansion in the city.

"There will be numerous opportunities, including up to 40 new, well paid jobs for local people, as well as an improved shopping offer on this side of the city.

“However, we do recognise that, as with any new development, there are things we need to consider carefully as we prepare our proposals. Aspects such as traffic and access, parking, and noise will be high priorities for us as we look at how we integrate this new store into the local area.

"Wherever possible, we will be seeking to identify areas in which we can actually make improvements to the current situation, for example through contributing to road improvements in Mon Bank.”